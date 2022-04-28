Loading...

TRAFFIC LATEST: Police called to A1 near Washington after vehicle crashes into side reservation

There have been delays on the A1 near Washington after police officers attended an incident after a vehicle collided with the side reservation.

By Neil Fatkin
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 5:09 pm

The crash occurred today (April 28) at around 3.45pm.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “We received a report of a collision on the A1 Northbound between the A167 near Washington and Birtley and the A692.

“Officers attended the scene where a vehicle has crashed into the side reservation. There were no injuries and the vehicle has been moved.”

UPDATE: Two men appear in court charged with burglary at Sunderland pub
