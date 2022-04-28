TRAFFIC LATEST: Police called to A1 near Washington after vehicle crashes into side reservation

The crash occurred today (April 28) at around 3.45pm.
A statement from Northumbria Police said: “We received a report of a collision on the A1 Northbound between the A167 near Washington and Birtley and the A692.
“Officers attended the scene where a vehicle has crashed into the side reservation. There were no injuries and the vehicle has been moved.”
