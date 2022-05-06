TRAFFIC LATEST: Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A1(M) collision near Washington

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place near Junction 65 for the A194 towards Washington and South Tyneside.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 2.30pm today (May 6) we were made aware of a one-vehicle collision, involving a motorcycle on the A1 northbound near the slip road with the A194.

“It was reported a male rider has collided with the barrier and come off his bike, sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers and emergency services are currently in attendance and motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

Two lanes were temporarily closed and have now been reopened but there are still long tail backs of traffic.