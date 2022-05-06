Loading...

TRAFFIC LATEST: Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A1(M) collision near Washington

A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries following a collision on the A1(M) northbound.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:37 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The incident took place near Junction 65 for the A194 towards Washington and South Tyneside.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 2.30pm today (May 6) we were made aware of a one-vehicle collision, involving a motorcycle on the A1 northbound near the slip road with the A194.

“It was reported a male rider has collided with the barrier and come off his bike, sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

"Officers and emergency services are currently in attendance and motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

Two lanes were temporarily closed and have now been reopened but there are still long tail backs of traffic.

Read More

Read More
Drivers warned of Tyne Tunnel lane changes in final stages of road works
A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries following a collision near Washington.
MotorcyclistWashingtonSouth TynesideNorthumbria Police