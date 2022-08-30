TRAFFIC LATEST: A1(M) closed in both directions on North East stretch as police deal with ‘ongoing incident’
There is major disruption on the A1(M) in County Durham as the police have closed both the North and Southbound carriageways as they deal with an “ongoing incident”.
The incident which has caused the closure has taken place near Junction 58.
A statement posted on social media from Durham Constabulary said: “The A1(M) at Junction 58 for Darlington is currently closed in both directions due to an ongoing incident.
“The motorway is expected to be closed for a number of hours. Please find an alternative route. We will update you as soon as possible but please do not speculate on the circumstances.”
The air ambulance also appears to have been involved.
A tweet from the Great North Air Ambulance said: “At 1.34pm, the Guardian of the North II responded to an incident on the A1(M) near Darlington.
Both sides of the motorway at Junction 58 are currently closed, and drivers have been asked to find an alternative route.”
Durham Constabulary have been contacted for further details.