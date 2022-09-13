News you can trust since 1873
TRAFFIC LATEST: A19 reopens after two-vehicle collision causes earlier delays

A collision on the A19 northbound in Sunderland has caused delays this morning

By Sam Johnson
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 8:46 am
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:48 am

The incident occurred shortly before 7am, just before the A1231 turnoff and luckily, no one was injured in the collision.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7am today (Tuesday), we received a report of a two vehicle collision on the A19 northbound, just before the A1231 turn off.

“This was a damage only collision and no injuries were reported.”

The incident occurred on the A19 northbound shortly before 7am this morning

All lanes are now open on the road and traffic is moving in both directions

