TRAFFIC LATEST: A19 reopens after two-vehicle collision causes earlier delays
A collision on the A19 northbound in Sunderland has caused delays this morning
The incident occurred shortly before 7am, just before the A1231 turnoff and luckily, no one was injured in the collision.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7am today (Tuesday), we received a report of a two vehicle collision on the A19 northbound, just before the A1231 turn off.
“This was a damage only collision and no injuries were reported.”
Most Popular
-
1
Second blaze at Country Club and Hotel within three months as fire crews remain at scene
-
2
Great North Run pictures: More photos from race day as runners take on half marathon to South Shields seafront
-
3
Sister's appeal to find match for rare blood group after brother and lifelong Sunderland AFC fan is diagnosed with cancer and "very rare" genetic blood code
All lanes are now open on the road and traffic is moving in both directions