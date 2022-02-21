These are the latest 20mph zones announced by Sunderland City Council'

Council bosses say they have extended the speed restrictions to new areas of the city in order to to improve safety and reduce the risk of accidents.

The new zones have now gone live in Silksworth, Harraton, Oxclose and Hall Farm following public consultations with residents in these areas. The for areas are the latest zones from an ongoing programme of works across the city.

The city council is currently developing a new programme of 20mph zones in residential areas across the city, with work due to begin in the new financial year from April.

Aurora, Sunderland’s Street lighting and signing contractor, has now completed the work installing the new speed limit signs across the four new zones, with work under way to install roundel road markings.

Coun Claire Rowntree is Sunderland City Council’s Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for the Environment and Transport. She said the authority was extending 20mph limits across the city in response to residents’ concerns over the need to improve road safety and cut speed, especially in residential areas: "We have listened to residents and installed these new speed limits in areas where we know speeding is a concern,” she said.

"We hope this will improve road safety by reducing the chance of accidents occurring but also the severity of injuries if an accident does occur. These schemes will help to further protect our city’s most vulnerable road users."

