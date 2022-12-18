The Sunderland Metro services from South Gosforth and Airport which have been cancelled due to lack of drivers
Several Sunderland Metro services have been cancelled due to a lack of drivers.
By Kevin Clark
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Dec 2022, 9:56am
The operator has announced that it has withdrawn a number of services to and from Sunderland today, Sunday, December 18.
They are:
*10.24am South Gosforth-Park Lane
*11.30am Park Lane-Airport
*12.39pm Airport-Park Lane
*2pm Park Lane-Airport
*3.26pm Airport-South Gosforth
The services are operated by one of three trains hit by a shortage of drivers today, with South Tyneside and Newcastle also affected.
Metro has apologised to customers for any inconvenience.