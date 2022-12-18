News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The Sunderland Metro services from South Gosforth and Airport which have been cancelled due to lack of drivers

Several Sunderland Metro services have been cancelled due to a lack of drivers.

By Kevin Clark
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Dec 2022, 9:56am

The operator has announced that it has withdrawn a number of services to and from Sunderland today, Sunday, December 18.

They are:

Hide Ad

*10.24am South Gosforth-Park Lane

Most Popular

*11.30am Park Lane-Airport

*12.39pm Airport-Park Lane

Hide Ad

*2pm Park Lane-Airport

*3.26pm Airport-South Gosforth

Hide Ad
Metro has cancelled several services today

The services are operated by one of three trains hit by a shortage of drivers today, with South Tyneside and Newcastle also affected.

Hide Ad

Metro has apologised to customers for any inconvenience.

SunderlandMetroSouth TynesideNewcastle