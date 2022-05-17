Loading...
These are all the speed cameras across Tyne and Wear. Make sure you don't get caught out!

The location of every speed camera across Tyne and Wear

It’s always best to make sure you don’t get caught out.

By Jason Button
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 12:10 pm

These are all of the speed cameras to keep an eye out for across Tyne and Wear.

All of the speed cameras listed and their precise locations have been taken from the Speed Camera Database and images may not show the extact location of these cameras on roads.

1. Ryhope Road

This speed camera on Ryhope road is located outside Ashbrooke School where the speed limit is 30mph.

Photo: Google

2. Ryhope Road

Another camera on Ryhope Road can be found outside Southmoor Academy where there is a 30mph speed limit.

Photo: Google

3. A690

Another 30mph speed camera can be found outside Sunderland Collage's Bede Campus on the A690.

Photo: Google

4. Shiney Row

A speed camera can be found close to the junction between Chester Road and The Crescent in Shiney Row. The camera is looking for anyone going over 30mph along the main road.

Photo: Google

