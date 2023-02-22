Swan causes havoc on Sunderland Metro line - trains delayed by feathered trespasser
Passengers are facing delays after a stubborn swan decided to pay a visit to the Metro line.
Trains between South Hylton and the Airport are delayed by around 40 minutes after the feathered trespasser was spotted on the network.
Transport executive Nexus, which operates the Metro, tweeted: “Due to a swan on the line on Network Rail infrastructure there are delays of up to 40 minutes to trains operating between South Hylton and Airport.”
The agency said it was awaiting further information from Network Rail.
Metro tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach Buses 6,7,30,X47,X77 & X78 and all Arriva buses between Haymarket and Regent Centre.