Swan causes havoc on Sunderland Metro line - trains delayed by feathered trespasser

Trains between South Hylton and the Airport are delayed by around 40 minutes after the feathered trespasser was spotted on the network.

Transport executive Nexus, which operates the Metro, tweeted: “Due to a swan on the line on Network Rail infrastructure there are delays of up to 40 minutes to trains operating between South Hylton and Airport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agency said it was awaiting further information from Network Rail.

File image of a swan c/o Pixabay.