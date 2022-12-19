The Borough Road bus lane, outside the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, was closed at the weekend due to subsidence. Four-way traffic lights have been in operation.

Now Sunderland City Council’s highways engineer Stewart Mitchell has informed councillors the road will have to be closed in both directions with immediate effect, to allow Northumbrian Water to conduct further investigations and repairs.

“We will be working extremely closely with the contractor to ensure that these works are conducted as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Mr Mitchell.

A Sunderland City Council spokesperson said: “Four-way temporary traffic signals are in place at the junction of Burdon Road and Borough Road while Northumbrian Water undertakes repairs after part of the carriageway collapsed over the weekend due to a suspected sewer failure.

"The area has been made safe, however the full width of the carriageway on Borough Road will remain closed while an investigation is made and the necessary repairs are carried out.

"Sunderland City Council is working with contractors to manage the flow of traffic until the work is complete. We would like to thank road users for their patience while this is carried out.”

Closure of the bus lane has affected services in the city centre.

Borough Road has been fully closed to traffic

Changes to Go North East scheduled routes include:

*24, 35, 35A and 136 will operate from St Mary's Boulevard;

*2, 2A, 39A, 39B, 700 and 702 will depart from the first stop on Fawcett Street;

*33 and 38 will start at the bottom of Burdon Road, next to Yates' Bar.