SUNDERLAND ROADWORKS: Where to expect delays on the A1M, A19, A690 and A194(M)

New lane closures have been put in place on the A1M, with more set to start on the A19 tonight.

Electrical works mean that commuters are facing lane closures on the A1M northbound and southbound.

The work, between junctions 64 and 65, is only doe to last overnight, with the closures lifted by 6am tomorrow, April 20, and National Highways expects delays of no more than ten minutes.

There will also be lane closures in place at the A19/A690 Herrington Interchange on the northbound exit slip road from 8pm this evening.

The work, for construction improvements by Sunderland City Council, is due to be finished by 6am on Friday, and cause only slight delays of less than 10 minutes.

But one set of ongoing works is predicted to create more problems for commuters, with delays of up to half at peak times.

Drivers have been warned of more delays

Closures have been in place on the A194(M) since Thursday, April 7, and are not due to be removed until 6am on Saturday, May 7.

Lane closures have been put in place on the southbound stretch between the Havanna junction and the road’s meeting with the A1M at junction 65 while communications works are carried out.

The closures are expected to create moderate delays of anything between 10 and 30 minutes.