As part of the work to improve the condition of the city’s roads, drivers are being advised that stretches of road across Sunderland will be closed for resurfacing in the coming weeks as the city council continues its investment in highways and footways.

Lambton A182 Beatrice Terrace will be closed between 8am and 6pm on Sunday, October 9.

A690 Durham Road / North Moor Lane will also be closed between 8am on 6pm on Sunday, October 16.

Further works taking place this month will include the re-surfacing of Old Durham Road, Houghton-le-Spring towards the end of October and work on City Way continuing throughout November.

The road works are part of a series of major re-surfacing projects currently programmed by Sunderland City Council and have been arranged to coincide with periods of reduced traffic on these roads.

Funding for the works is provided through the council’s Local Transport Plan and Incentive Fund allocation, its capital budget and the Government’s Pothole Fund.

