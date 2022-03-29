SUNDERLAND ROAD CLOSURES: Six stretches where drivers could face delays, including the A19 and A1231

National Highways has highlighted six road or lane closures on the dual carriageway over the coming days which it says are likely to cause hold-ups.

Two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week – at the junction with the A184 at Downhill, where work is continuing on the new interchange, and at Hylton Bridge, where there are lane closures for bridge inspection.

Work at Downhill is scheduled to run until April 9 while the bridge inspections are expected to be completed by April 10.

There are further warnings of short delays on the road with lane closures in place for bridge inspection at a number of other locations along the route.

Work at the A1231 Hylton Grange and the West Herrington and Middle Herrington overbridges has just started and is expected to run until Saturday, April 2.

Lane closures will then be in place from 8pm on Monday, April 4, to 6am on Saturday, April 9, between the Foxcover and Chester Road North overbridges and then from 8pm on Monday, April 11, to 6am on Thursday, April 14, at the overbridge near Nissan.

The Downhill Lane junction is expected to see further delays this week

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.

The agency says the lane closures at Downhill are expected to create moderate delays of up to 30 minutes but none of the other work is predicted to add more than ten minutes to journey times.

