Sunderland passengers face Metro disruption as repair work takes place on damaged overhead power lines

System operator Nexus confirmed today, Thursday, March 30, that services in Gateshead, South Tyneside and Sunderland will be disrupted until early next week while emergency repairs are carried out to reinstate the damaged lines.

A total of 800 metres of overhead wire came down between Pelaw and Hebburn at around 6am this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nexus says the cause of the fault is being investigated and repairs have already started.

Disruption will continue

‘The damage is extensive and is over a wide area’

Metro services will remain suspended between Pelaw and South Shields and Pelaw and Brockley Whins until the overhead lines have been replaced by engineers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nexus has apologised to customers for the disruption and says it is working as fast as possible to restore services in the affected areas.

Infrastructure Director Stuart Clarke, said: “The damage is extensive and is over a wide area. It will take us a few days to get this fixed.

“The repair has been made particularly complicated by the fact that it is adjacent to the Network Rail overhead lines, and we need safety agreements in place on both sides in order to proceed.

“Customers who need to travel through the affected areas are advised to allow extra time to complete their journeys. Replacement buses are in operation when available to us, and we will have Metro ticket acceptance on local bus routes when needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad