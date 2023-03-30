News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland passengers face Metro disruption as repair work takes place on damaged overhead power lines

Metro passengers will face delays and disruption tomorrow and over the weekend as work is carried out to restore overhead power lines.

By Kevin Clark
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:43 BST

System operator Nexus confirmed today, Thursday, March 30, that services in Gateshead, South Tyneside and Sunderland will be disrupted until early next week while emergency repairs are carried out to reinstate the damaged lines.

A total of 800 metres of overhead wire came down between Pelaw and Hebburn at around 6am this morning.

Nexus says the cause of the fault is being investigated and repairs have already started.

Disruption will continue
‘The damage is extensive and is over a wide area’

Metro services will remain suspended between Pelaw and South Shields and Pelaw and Brockley Whins until the overhead lines have been replaced by engineers.

Nexus has apologised to customers for the disruption and says it is working as fast as possible to restore services in the affected areas.

Infrastructure Director Stuart Clarke, said: “The damage is extensive and is over a wide area. It will take us a few days to get this fixed.

“The repair has been made particularly complicated by the fact that it is adjacent to the Network Rail overhead lines, and we need safety agreements in place on both sides in order to proceed.

“Customers who need to travel through the affected areas are advised to allow extra time to complete their journeys. Replacement buses are in operation when available to us, and we will have Metro ticket acceptance on local bus routes when needed.”

For the latest information customers are advised to go check www.nexus.org.uk and the Metro Twitter page, @My_Metro.

