Sunderland fans reminded of Wessington Way burst water main closure ahead of SAFC home game

Diversions are currently in place on the busy Wessington Way route While repair work is carried out and a section of the A1231 eastbound carriageway is closed.

The closure affects drivers leaving the Stadium of Light on Saturday and they should follow the diversions in place via Northern Way, North Hylton Road and Castletown Way.

Damage caused on Wessington Way

The diversion is expected to remain until Tuesday August 16, when resurfacing works are completed.

The City Council’s Cabinet Member for Dynamic City, Councillor Kevin Johnston said: "The City Council and Northumbrian Water are working to minimise disruption but safety is paramount and, as well as engineers repairing and replacing the main, we must ensure everything is safe for the mains load bearing.

"Work is continuing over the weekend to have this busy section of one of our key roads back open as soon as we can."

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 10

Davey Stobbart, Water Network Regional Manager at Northumbrian Water, said: "We got the main fixed quickly and peoples’ water restored but due to size of the burst it caused a fair amount of damage to the road. We’re really sorry for any issues this causes motorists but be assured we’re working as quickly and safely as we can to get it opened as soon as possible."

The flood covered both sides of the road