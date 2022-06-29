Loading...

Stretch of Wessington Way closed in Sunderland from Sainsbury's to the Spire Bridge after crash between motorbike and car

Part of the A1290 on Wessington Way, near Sainsbury's, has been closed as a man is treated at the scene following a collision between a car and motorbike.

By Sam Johnson
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 1:26 pm

Part of the road has been closed while a man, in his 50s is treated at the scene for a serious leg injury, following the incident which took place near the Northern Spire Bridge.

The collision occurred shortly before midday on Wednesday (June 29) and while the road is closed, a diversion via Hylton Castle has been put in place.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12pm today (Wednesday), we were alerted to a collision involving a motorbike and a car on the A1290 near the Northern Spire Bridge.

Wessington Way, Sunderland. Photo: Google maps

“A man in his 50s is currently being treated at the scene for a serious leg injury.

“The road is currently closed from Sainsburys to the Spire Bridge and a diversion, via Hylton Castle, has been put in place.”

