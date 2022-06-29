Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the road has been closed while a man, in his 50s is treated at the scene for a serious leg injury, following the incident which took place near the Northern Spire Bridge.

The collision occurred shortly before midday on Wednesday (June 29) and while the road is closed, a diversion via Hylton Castle has been put in place.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12pm today (Wednesday), we were alerted to a collision involving a motorbike and a car on the A1290 near the Northern Spire Bridge.

“A man in his 50s is currently being treated at the scene for a serious leg injury.