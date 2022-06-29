Part of the road has been closed while a man, in his 50s is treated at the scene for a serious leg injury, following the incident which took place near the Northern Spire Bridge.
The collision occurred shortly before midday on Wednesday (June 29) and while the road is closed, a diversion via Hylton Castle has been put in place.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12pm today (Wednesday), we were alerted to a collision involving a motorbike and a car on the A1290 near the Northern Spire Bridge.
Most Popular
-
1
Watch as section of Fawcett Street sealed off after bus collision in Sunderland city centre
-
2
Firefighters tackle blaze in seven storey building
-
3
Jailbird told to keep away from Seaburn Morrisons after attacking female supermarket worker
-
4
Speeding, no insurance and breach of a court order – the latest Sunderland court cases
-
5
Suspect arrested as woman taken to hospital with cheek and head injuries after Sunderland assault
“A man in his 50s is currently being treated at the scene for a serious leg injury.
“The road is currently closed from Sainsburys to the Spire Bridge and a diversion, via Hylton Castle, has been put in place.”