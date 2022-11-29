Signalling problems means delays for Metro commuters in Sunderland and South Tyneside
Metro travellers are being urged to leave extra time this morning.
By Kevin Clark
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
29th Nov 2022, 7:54am
The service Tweeted today, Tuesday, November 29, that there are signalling problems on the Sunderland line.
The fault is causing delays of around ten minutes to services travelling between Gateshead and Park Lane.
The line remains closed between Park Lane and South Hylton due to flooding damage at an electricity substation and is unlikely to reopen unto the New Year.
Ticket acceptance is in place on bus services along the line.