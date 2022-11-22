News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Signalling fault causes delays on Sunderland Metro line

There are delays on the Metro in Sunderland and South Tyneside today.

By Kevin Clark
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 8:15am

The service Tweeted this morning that signalling problems in the Fawdon area of Newcastle meant services were unable to operate in either direction between Kingston Park and the Airport.

The issue has now been addressed but the problem has caused knock-on delays between the Airport and Park Lane.

Metro is currently operating a temporary timetable on the line due to ongoing engineering work to repair damage caused by flooding between Park Lane and South Hylton.

Most Popular

Signalling problems are causing Metro delays this morning
SunderlandMetroSouth TynesideNewcastle