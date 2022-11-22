Signalling fault causes delays on Sunderland Metro line
There are delays on the Metro in Sunderland and South Tyneside today.
By Kevin Clark
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 8:15am
The service Tweeted this morning that signalling problems in the Fawdon area of Newcastle meant services were unable to operate in either direction between Kingston Park and the Airport.
The issue has now been addressed but the problem has caused knock-on delays between the Airport and Park Lane.
Metro is currently operating a temporary timetable on the line due to ongoing engineering work to repair damage caused by flooding between Park Lane and South Hylton.