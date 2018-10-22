`

Roadworks update: Where you might face delays in the Sunderland area on Tuesday, October 23

Here is an updated list of roadworks which may cause you delays in the Sunderland area on Tuesday.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Burdon Lane from A19 over bridge to Burdon Road: Road closure for drainage works, until November 16.

Silksworth Lane and Warwick Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until December 11.

Rye View: Road closure, November 11 only, 9am-4pm.

Cumberland Street: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, October 23-27.

City Way: Lane closures for survey works, October 24, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Grange Road: Temporary traffic lights for manhole repairs, October 22 only.

Houghton Road near Broomhill Estate: Temporary traffic signals for duct installation, October 29 to November 2.

Seaham Road: Temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works, October 19-23, 7am to 7pm.

Camperbell Way: Temporary traffic signals for cabinet works, October 25 only, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Ryhope Road near Toll Bar Junction: Temporary traffic signals for emergency water repairs, October 22 to November 2.

A1231 Sunderland Highway at Nissan Interchange: Lane closures for urgent safety repairs, October 22-26.

A1231 Wessington Way from A19 to Northern Spire: Road closure for verge maintenance, November 4 only, 6.30am-1pm.

Burdon Road near Goathland Drive: Three-way temporary traffic signals for duct road, November 5-9, manually operated during peak times.

Lowry Road: Temporary traffic signals for manhole repairs, October 28, 4pm-9pm.

Commercial Road/Hendon Beach Road: Three-way temporary traffic signals for highway improvement works, October 29-November 26, 9.30am-3.30pm.

B1284 Front Street: Road closure for resurfacing works, October 27-28, 7am-7pm.