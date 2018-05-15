Roadworks round-up: Where you might hit traffic on Wednesday, May 16

Here is our daily list of roadworks affecting the Sunderland and Durham areas today

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, until May 31, 8pm to 6am.

Market Street: Temporary traffic signals/gas works, until June 3.

Tunstall Vale: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until June 3.

B1285 Stockton Road/ Hall Dene Way, Seaham: Three-way lights for electric main upgrade, from 7am to 7pm (manual control), until May 18.

A690 Durham Road near Thorney Close: Temporary traffic signals for highway improvements, until May 28.

Nissan Interchange: Various lane closures for roundabout construction, until May 25.

Chester Road near Herrington Country Park: Temporary traffic signals for an event, June 9-10.

A690 Moor House, West Rainton: Scout event, closure of crossroad, from 8pm Friday, June 8, to midnight, Saturday, June 9.

Brinkburn Crescent/Blind Lane: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, June 3 only.

A1052 Dairy Lane/Front Street: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, May 20 only.

Heworth Road/Coach Road Estate: Three way temporary traffic signals for gas works, May 29 to June 5.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals, June 13-26.

A195 Sedling Road Roundabout to Birtley Road Roundabout: Lane closure for verge works, May 18 only, 9.15am-3.30pm.

Albany Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, April 30 to June 12.

Chichester Road: Temporary traffic signals for emergency gas repairs, until May 17.