Roadworks round-up: Where to expect delays around Sunderland on Monday, August 20

Here’s a list of new and ongoing roadworks which could cause hold-ups for drivers in and around Sunderland on Monday.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.

Station Road at the old railway bridge: Road closure for building maintenance, August 20-25.

Farringdon Row: Temporary traffic signals for pole replacement July 23-August 24.

Hylton Road from A183 Chester Road to entrance to Calsonic Kansei: Road closure for sewer works, until August 26.

A19 from A1290 to A184: Closures, September 15.

Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for repairs to pipework, until August 31.

Burdon Lane: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 20 only.

Blandford Street South Back: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 19 only.

Blandford Street: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 19.

B1320 Yoden Way, Peterlee: New junction construction for housing development. Two-way lights (manual control at peak times), until August 24.

Lord Byron’s Walk, Seaham: Level crossing works, road closure, 11pm to 6am, September 8 and 9.

A690 Durham Road on Board Inn Roundabout: Lane clsure for gas works, until August 20.