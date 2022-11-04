Road reopens after car and van collide on the A19 northbound near Sunderland
One lane on the A19 had to be closed after an incident in the Sunderland area on Friday.
The collision, involving a car and a van, happened at around 11am on Friday (November 4).
One lane on the A19 northbound between the junctions with the A1018 and the A690 was closed as a result.
Durham Constabulary has said nobody is believed to have been injured and both vehicles were recovered.
The road has since reopened.