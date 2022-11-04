News you can trust since 1873
Road reopens after car and van collide on the A19 northbound near Sunderland

One lane on the A19 had to be closed after an incident in the Sunderland area on Friday.

By Pamela Bilalova
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 5:04pm

The collision, involving a car and a van, happened at around 11am on Friday (November 4).

One lane on the A19 northbound between the junctions with the A1018 and the A690 was closed as a result.

Durham Constabulary has said nobody is believed to have been injured and both vehicles were recovered.

One lane on the A19 has been closed following the incident.

The road has since reopened.

