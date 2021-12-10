Road closures announced for Sunderland over weekends leading up to Christmas

A full road closure will be in place between Camberwell Way and Doxford Park Way roundabout from 8am on Saturday, December 11 until 4pm on Sunday, December 12.

It will be closed again from 8am on Saturday, December 18 until Sunday, December 19. This is to allow for construction of the main drainage outfall and connections.

Throughout the closures, access to Camberwell Way, Oak Tree Farm, David Lloyd and Doxford International Business Park will be maintained via a diversion around Silksworth Road and the A690.

Road closures will be in place the next two weekends.

Sunderland City Council said once complete, the project will address the anticipated increase in traffic due to the expansion of housing developments in the South Sunderland Growth Area between Ryhope and Doxford Park.

Work to date includes an additional lane added to the A19 southbound exit slip road and westbound B1286 City Way. Alterations to traffic signal equipment, street lighting, footways and landscaping within these areas are also near completion.

The council’s portfolio holder for Dynamic City, Councillor Kevin Johnston, said: "These important works are helping us to develop the necessary infrastructure to support the South Sunderland Growth Area. This a big part of our city’s future as we increase and broaden our housing stock and offer more residential choices."Broadening and improving the housing offer helps prevent outward migration, helps grow the city and makes us more dynamic, healthy and vibrant.

"I would like to thank drivers and residents for their patience and understanding through the disruption caused by these unavoidable and necessary road closures."

