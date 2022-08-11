Road closures and route map for spectators revealed as British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final heads to Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland is set for an exciting weekend.

The British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final is coming to Sunderland for the first time in 2022, with all the action taking place along the city's stunning Roker seafront over the weekend of August 20 and 21.

Organisers say there will be something for everyone to get involved with across the weekend, whether that’s completing their own swim, bike, run activity, volunteering at the event or watching the action unfold on the seafront.Spectators can look forward to an action-packed weekend of racing as the Super Series event brings together athletes from the British Triathlon Youth & Junior, Senior and ParatriSuper Series’, including the British and Inter Regional Championships and a Great Britain Age-Group Team qualifier.Families attending the event can also enjoy a visit to one of the ever popular Active Sunderland Summer Family Fun Sessions which is being held in Roker Park between 10am – 2pm each day. Bowls, hockey, mini tennis, football games and giant garden games are just some of the activities on offer.

All activities are free of charge and there is no need to book.

The triathlon route.

To allow the triathlon to go ahead safely, a number of road closures will be in place around the seafront on both days.

Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "It's hugely exciting to have the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final coming to Sunderland for the first time.

"It promises to be a brilliant day out for spectators and participants alike with an action packed weekend of racing along the seafront at Roker as well as free fun activities for families and we’d encourage everyone to come along to enjoy this major sporting spectacular."It's also the perfect opportunity to showcase our stunning seafront. Inevitably we need to put road closures in place to allow the event to take place safely. But Sunderland City Council and British Triathlon will be doing our very best to keep these to a minimum."In order to manage a safe route for the participants, a traffic management plan is being put in place for the event by Sunderland City Council and its traffic management company and British Triathlon, supported by Northumbria Police.

Road closures and prohibition of waiting and loading/unloading at any time will be effective on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 August, 7am – 7pm.

All timings are approximate as due to size of the area, it is not possible to implement all road closures at the same time.

Due to the nature of the event and for the safety of the athletes, all roads that are used for the cycling and running elements, must be kept clear of all traffic, including parked vehicles.

For a detailed map of the road closures please visit: one.network

Spectators planning to attend the event are being encouraged to use the free parking at the Stadium of Light, Monkwearmouth, Sunderland, SR5 1SU.

Limited Seafront Parking is available at Dykelands Road, SR6 7QE.