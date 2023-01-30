News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police called after Renault Clio collides with central reservation on A19

Officers were called to the A19 between Seaham and Easington after reports of a three-vehicle collision.

By Pamela Bilalova
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 12:28pm

The incident happened just before 8am on Monday (January 30).

Durham Police said: “We received reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A19 Southbound between Seaham and Easington at around 7.45am this morning (January 30).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The incident involved a black Renault Clio which collided with the central reservation. A Land Rover and Mercedes were also involved.

Officers were called to the A19 on Monday morning (January 30).
Most Popular

“No one is believed to have been injured and the Clio will be recovered.”

PoliceSeahamA19Land RoverMercedes