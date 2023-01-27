Shortly before 2am on Friday morning, Northumbria Police received a report of an overturned vehicle which had collided with the fountain roundabout on the A183 Whitburn Road, in Seaburn.

Emergency services immediately attended the scene in Seaburn and extracted a 38 year-old man from the vehicle when he was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police closed the road for several hours on Friday morning but it has now reopened.

The incident occurred at around 2am

Northumbria Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

Inspector Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a serious collision which has left a man with a number of injuries.

“I would like to thank our officers as well as blue-light partners who were on the scene quickly and helped us ensure he got to hospital as soon as possible.

“We are now working to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and would like any witnesses to get in touch.

The overturned vehicle in Seaburn

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could prove to be key.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website or call 101 quoting log NP-20230127-0040.

Earlier, A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 2am today (Friday), we received a report that a vehicle had overturned after colliding with a fountain on the A183 in Seaburn, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and a male was extracted from the vehicle.

Police at the scene

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) attended the scene, sending several paramedic teams and also requesting support from colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance, with the injued man being taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a call at 1.53am this morning to reports of a road traffic incident on the A183 in Seaburn, Sunderland. We dispatched one ambulance crew, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), a clinical team leader, and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), Northumbria Police, and the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service. One patient was taken by road to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) for further treatment."