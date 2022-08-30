Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service Tweeted shortly before 8am today, Tuesday, August 30, that there are delays on both lines.

"Due to a points failure we have delays to service of up to 35 minutes between Airport and South Hylton in both directions,” it said.

"On the South Shields to St James line there are delays of up to 15 minutes.”

“We apologise for the disruption to your journey.”