Picture special as Northern Spire welcomes Sunderland families on foot

Hundreds have headed down to Sunderland’s new bridge in a bid to be some of the first to walk across it.

After months of anticipation, Northern Spire finally opened to the public today, with pedestrians invited to head down to take a walk across it from 12pm until 8pm.

Tomorrow, an official unveiling will take plcae as three Sunderland-built Nissan vehicles will become the first to drive across it.

As history was made in the city, we headed down to the Wear to meet some of you and find out what you thought of the new bridge.

Some came on foot, some were on bikes and a few even arrived by mobility scooter. And what a sight it was to see dozens of families acrossing the bridge for the first time.

