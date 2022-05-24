Petrol station redevelopment plans give the green light by development chiefs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received plans to expand Nicholsons Garage, off Blue House Lane, in Usworth.

This included demolishing and rebuilding an existing extension, as well as internal changes to create a larger retail unit and increase storage space.

After considering the planning application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it yesterday (Monday, May 23).

Nicholsons Garage, off Blue House Lane, in Usworth, Washington

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A decision report, prepared by council officers, said the scheme complied with local and national planning policy.

It added: “The application proposes modifications and an extension to existing commercial units which would result in the amalgamation of two smaller units and the construction of a larger extension to meet existing business needs of the site.

“The proposal would open up the space to provide better ventilation, maximise selling potential, create a better atmosphere and shopping experience for the customer and would ensure that there was no lone working.

“There is no proposed change[sic] to the use class of the site.

“Whilst it is acknowledged that the proposed development would result in the loss of one commercial unit it would result in the creation of two full-time and three part-time jobs which would support economic growth within the locality.

“The site is within a sustainable location and as such the principle [sic] of development is considered acceptable.”

Under planning conditions, work must commence on site within three years.