Person taken to hospital following three vehicle collision on the A19 northbound near Sunderland
A person has been taken to hospital following a three vehicle collision on the A19 northbound carriageway which resulted in one vehicle being overturned.
The incident took place at around 10.52am this morning (Sunday, January 8), close to the junction for the A1231 turn off.
A NEAS spokesperson said, "We received a call to 999 at 10:52 this morning to reports of a three vehicle toad traffic collision in which one vehicle had rolled over.
"We sent two Hazardous Area Response Teams, one clinical team leader and one emergency ambulance to the scene to assess the patients and took one to the Royal Victoria Infirmary for further treatment."
The incident was also attended by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.
A spokeswoman said: “We are called at 11am and three fire appliances attended from Birtley, Washington and North Moor.
"The police and North East Ambulance Service were also in attendance at the incident.”
The accident now appears to have been cleared with both lanes moving freely.
Northumbria Police have been contacted for further details.