The incident took place at around 10.52am this morning (Sunday, January 8), close to the junction for the A1231 turn off.

A NEAS spokesperson said, "We received a call to 999 at 10:52 this morning to reports of a three vehicle toad traffic collision in which one vehicle had rolled over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We sent two Hazardous Area Response Teams, one clinical team leader and one emergency ambulance to the scene to assess the patients and took one to the Royal Victoria Infirmary for further treatment."

The incident was also attended by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman said: “We are called at 11am and three fire appliances attended from Birtley, Washington and North Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The police and North East Ambulance Service were also in attendance at the incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A19, close to the A1231 junction where the collision took place.

The accident now appears to have been cleared with both lanes moving freely.

Advertisement Hide Ad