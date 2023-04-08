Person hit by train between Newcastle and Edinburgh, causing widespread rail cancellations and delays
A person has been hit by a train on the East Coast Main Line, causing disruption for rail passengers.
An LNER spokesperson said this morning: “We are experiencing significant disruption to our train services between Newcastle and Edinburgh this morning due to a person being hit by a train north of Newcastle.
“If you are booked to travel between these stations this morning, we would advise deferring your journey until later today.
"There are a number of cancellations on this part of our route this morning and while we are working to source rail replacement, we are unfortunately unable to accommodate all of our customers on bus replacement services.”
They added: “We’re doing everything we can to get services up and running again and we're sorry for any disruption to your journey today.”
British Transport Police said officers were dealing with an incident near Cramlington Railway station and the line remains closed at this time.
All other rail companies using the route will also see cancellations and delays, including TransPennine Express, Cross Country, Lumo and Northern.