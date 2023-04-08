An LNER spokesperson said this morning: “We are experiencing significant disruption to our train services between Newcastle and Edinburgh this morning due to a person being hit by a train north of Newcastle.

“If you are booked to travel between these stations this morning, we would advise deferring your journey until later today.

"There are a number of cancellations on this part of our route this morning and while we are working to source rail replacement, we are unfortunately unable to accommodate all of our customers on bus replacement services.”

Stock image from Pixabay.

They added: “We’re doing everything we can to get services up and running again and we're sorry for any disruption to your journey today.”

British Transport Police said officers were dealing with an incident near Cramlington Railway station and the line remains closed at this time.

