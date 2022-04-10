Passengers facing Metro delays as journeys cancelled due to driver shortages
A number of Tyne and Wear Metro services have been cancelled on Sunday evening.
Several Metro journeys between South Hylton and Airport and South Hylton and South Gosforth will not run this evening due to “driver resource”, Tyne and Wear Metro has confirmed.
The affected journeys are:
Train 1
19.54 South Gosforth - South Hylton
20.52 South Hylton - Airport
22.09 Airport - South Hylton
23.17 South Hylton - South Gosforth
It comes as passengers are facing gap of up to 30 minutes to trains running between South Gosforth and South Hylton after a train was withdrawn from service due to a fault on Sunday afternoon.
Tyne and Wear Metro said: “Due to a fault a train has been withdrawn from service at South Gosforth. This has created a gap of up to 30 mins to trains running between South Gosforth and South Hylton. Please leave extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area.”