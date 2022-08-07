Overturned vehicle reported on A19 access road near Castle Eden Junction

The incident, which was reported on social media by North East Traffic News at around 9.10am on Sunday, said the vehicle was “overturned” on the A181 northbound access road with the A19, which is part of the Castle Eden junction.
Durham Constabulary have been contacted for comment. The force is unable to provide further information on the incident at this time.
Most Popular
-
1
Thousands of foodies hit the coast for Seaham Food Festival featuring Masterchef star Pookie Tredell and Sunderland's Life Kitchen founder Ryan Riley
-
2
Jack Woodley's killers handed life terms for ‘mob-handed’ murder of teenager on way home from Houghton Feast
-
3
Heartbroken mum of Jack Woodley gives stark message on knife crime as youths are sentenced for killing her 'blue-eyed boy who wanted to make his mam proud'
-
4
Hunt on for two drivers who fled the scene in ‘suspected hit and run’ on A19 in Sunderland
-
5
Police praise bravery of Jack Woodley's family after killers handed sentences totalling 124 years