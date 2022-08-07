Overturned vehicle reported on A19 access road near Castle Eden Junction

There are reports of an overturned vehicle on an access road to the A19 on Sunday, August 7.

By Neil Fatkin
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 10:23 am

The incident, which was reported on social media by North East Traffic News at around 9.10am on Sunday, said the vehicle was “overturned” on the A181 northbound access road with the A19, which is part of the Castle Eden junction.

Durham Constabulary have been contacted for comment. The force is unable to provide further information on the incident at this time.

Stock picture of the A19, close to Castle Eden junction. Picture: Google Maps.
