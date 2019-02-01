Overhead line trip causes delays to Metro services in South Shields and Sunderland

Passengers heading home during the Friday-night rush hour are facing a hold-up on the Metro.

The service is subject to delays between the Airport and South Hylton, and St James and South Shields stations due to an overhead line trip on the network.

A message posted to the @My_Metro Twitter account at around 4.30pm on Friday said: "There are delays of up to 20 mins between Airport and South Hylton, up to 15 mins between St James and South Shields, this is due to an overhead line trip."