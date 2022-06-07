One person taken to hospital after collision between motorbike and car on A690

North East Live Traffic Tweeted at 8.40am today, Tuesday, June 7, that the outside lanes of both carriageways of the A690 Durham Road at Houghton Cut were closed.
Emergency services, including police and ambulance, were at the scene.
The road has now fully reopened.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus banned after being caught driving at 110mph
-
2
UPDATE: Two men appear in court accused of murder of Sunderland teen Kieran Williams
-
3
Sunderland knifeman stormed counter at shop where ex-partner worked after making troubling threats
-
4
Sunderland man, 27, dies in motorcycle crash in Scotland
-
5
Hunt for burglars after Sunderland florist and cafe suffer break-in over Jubilee weekend
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.05am today, Tuesday, we received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A690 near Houghton-le-Spring.
“Emergency services attended but thankfully nobody is believed to be seriously injured.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed one person had been taken to hospital: "We received a call at 8.04am to reports of a road traffic incident on the A690 near Houghton Le Spring.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew and one specialist paramedic, and took one patient to the Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment."