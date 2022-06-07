One person taken to hospital after collision between motorbike and car on A690

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North East Live Traffic Tweeted at 8.40am today, Tuesday, June 7, that the outside lanes of both carriageways of the A690 Durham Road at Houghton Cut were closed.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, were at the scene.

The road has now fully reopened.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.05am today, Tuesday, we received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A690 near Houghton-le-Spring.

“Emergency services attended but thankfully nobody is believed to be seriously injured.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed one person had been taken to hospital: "We received a call at 8.04am to reports of a road traffic incident on the A690 near Houghton Le Spring.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and one specialist paramedic, and took one patient to the Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment."