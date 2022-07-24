Northern and Grand Central's advice to North-East passengers for next planned RMT strike action

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The train company, whose services stop at Sunderland, Seaham, Horden and Hartlepool stations, has issued a Do Not Travel notice for July 27 when industrial action by the RMT union is set to take place.

Northern has published the timetable for a skeleton service it will operate on the day.

No trains are scheduled to run in the North East on Wednesday except for a service between Darlington and Saltburn.

The skeleton timetable will mainly operate in the Yorkshire, Manchester and Liverpool areas.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern “We apologise in advance for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action will cause.

"Services are also likely to be disrupted on Thursday, 28 July, given the impact of the strike on fleet displacement across our 550-station network.

"We continue to be keen to speak to the RMT to find a resolution and avoid any future strikes.”

Customers are advised to check before they travel.

The latest advice and information can be found at northernrailway.co.uk/strikes.

Some Grand Central services, which run between Sunderland, Hartlepool and London, will also be affected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday, July 26, the 17.30 Sunderland to London Kings Cross will not run.

Although Grand Central employees are not part of the planned strike action, Network Rail staff who operate signalling systems and other train operating companies who manage facilities at stations are.

For full details of services affected by the action visit www.grandcentralrail.com.