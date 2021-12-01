Northbound A19 fully reopens after three-vehicle collision closes one lane

The North East Live Traffic Twitter account reported shortly before 9am today, Wednesday, December 1, that three vehicles had collided north of the Hylton viaduct and the junction with the A1231 Wessington Way.

Lane 2 of the carriageway was blocked while recovery of the vehicles involved got under way. The vehicles have now been recovered and the road has fully reopened.

The lane closure saw traffic queuing back towards the A690 Durham Road junction at Herrington.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed no-one had been seriously hurt in the collision and the three vehicles had now been removed from the carriageway: “Shortly after 8.15am today, Wednesday, we received a report of a three vehicle collision on the A19 north bound, just off Wessington Way.

“No serious injuries were reported and the road has now been cleared.”

One lane of the northbound A19 is blocked