North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

TRAFFIC - Hartlepool Borough Council has said a section of Warren Road between Davison Drive and Easington Road is to remain closed on public safety grounds

This is due to fears that a metal cowling on a chimney within the grounds of the adjacent University Hospital of Hartlepool might come loose in the high winds.

Residents in the area are asked to take extra care. The council says it will provide a further update as soon as it can.

Highways England‏ has said the planned works on the A19 north and southbound between the A186 Holystone and A193 Howdon in North Tyneside have now been removed and the road is now open. Updated 6.42am.

North East Live Traffic‏ has issued a reminder the A183 Beach Rd/ Westoe Rd in South Shields is undergoing nightly resurfacing works around the South Shields Town Hall area this week. The work is expected to continue until Saturday and between the hours of 11.30pm and 6am.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - A train has been withdrawn from service due to a fault. There is a gap in the service of up to 20 mins to trains running between South Hylton and Pelaw. Passengers are advised to leave extra time for there journey. Updated at 7.21am.

The Metro said the 5.45 Pelaw to Airport service did not run this morning, due to the train being used as a replacement set for the faulty South Hylton train which was withdrawn earlier.

It added the 5.16 train from South Gosforth to Pelaw was extended to run to South Hylton, to replace the earlier train which has been withdrawn due to a speed limiter fault.

The 5.19am train from South Gosforth to South Hylton was also withdrawn due to a speed limiter fault which means the train cannot go over 30km.

Updated 6.49am.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - There are no reported problems with the services. Updated 6.52am

RAIL - National Rail inquires has said delays of up to five minutes can be expected to LNER services from Durham towards Newcastle until the end of service today.

SHIELDS FERRY - There are no issues reported with the service.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - Flights are running to schedule this morning, except for the KLM service to Amsterdam, which had been due to leave at 9.25am, and has been cancelled. Passengers are advised to call reservations on 020 7660 0293.

The company's flight into Newcastle, which was expected at 8.45am has also been cancelled.

Updated at 6.47am.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - The KLM flight into the airport, due at 10.10am, has been cancelled, as has the flight out to the city from Durham Tees Valley, which had been due to leave at 10.40am. Passengers are advised to call the airline. Updated 6.50am.