Nexus warns of 'major delays' on Metro between South Hylton and Pelaw due to service suspension

Bosses for the network tweeted earlier this to warn of delays of up to 30 minutes “systemwide” as a result of earlier overhead line issues.
The infrastructure problems at South Gosforth temporarily prevented any trains from leaving the depot, forcing all services to be put on hold.
Journeys from Park Lane restarted shortly after 9am and services from South Hylton are expected to resume from about 9.30am.
In the meantime, customers can use Metro tickets and passes on GoNorth East buses between South Shields and Newcastle.