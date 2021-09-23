Newcastle Airport prepares for busy October half term after ease in travel restrictions

Travelling abroad is set to get easier with fully vaccinated passengers, as well those under 18, no longer needing to take a pre-departure test before returning to England from October 4.

The positive news comes just in time for the October half term school holidays which Newcastle Airport says will see many families taking a long awaited international holiday.

Richard Knight, chief operating officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “Last week we welcomed the removal of the pre-departure testing requirement for fully vaccinated passengers returning to England. We have been lobbying the Government for these changes in the hope of making travel as easy as possible.

Newcastle international airport

“Many families and couples have been waiting for a well-deserved holiday and the removal of the pre-departure test will make an international holiday this winter a much more viable option.

“The removal of Turkey from the red list, as well as the return of direct flights to Dubai with Emirates opens up a number of exciting destinations for our passengers to choose from in the coming weeks and months.”

This October will see Newcastle International Airport and its airline partners operate flights to over 40 destinations, providing even more choice for those looking for a winter getaway from the region.

Popular destinations include:

The ease in restrictions comes just in time for October half term

Spain

Holidays to Spain promise to get you on the beach in as little time as possible, thanks to short flight times for many destinations.

Daily flights throughout October to Alicante and Malaga give passengers easy access to the popular Spanish mainland resorts of Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol.

Greek Islands

Passengers can choose from multiple flights a week to the Greek islands of Rhodes, Kos and Crete throughout October, known for their stunning sandy beaches, ancient ruins and quaint harbour towns.

Turkey

Turkey has always been a popular choice for the North East travelling public, and this newly opened up destination is an excellent choice for an affordable half-term Holiday.

Learn more about the destinations offered from Newcastle International Airport this winter at newcastleairport.com/discover.