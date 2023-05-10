The testing took place during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, May 10, on a section of line between South Gosforth and Monkseaton, the first time the new train has run on the mainline.

The Stadler Class 555 train, the first of 46 that Nexus has on order, is undergoing a period of testing and driver training before entering service.

The new Metro fleet will offer a comfortable, new, air conditioned, open plan layout, sleekly modelled interior, while setting new standards for accessibility.

The train enters Four Lane Ends station

‘Detailed testing’

Major Projects Director at Nexus, Cathy Massarella, said: “We’re really pleased to say our new Metro train has completed its first test run out on the network and performed really well.

“This a considerable period of detailed testing to get the trains ready for our customers. Further test runs will be taking place over the coming weeks and months.

“It was a proud moment for us to see the train leave the depot at Gosforth and join the mainline. There were no glitches to report.

The team behind the first test

“The first test was from South Gosforth to Monkseaton and then back again. Other test runs will be taking place on different parts of the network.

“Our customers, employees, specialist user groups and trade unions helped to design the new trains as part of a far-reaching consultation exercise that received 23,000 responses. We are getting a bespoke design from Stadler, with a sleek modern appearance, inside and out.

“These trains will have to go through a phase of rigorous testing on our network, and all our drivers will need to undertake a period of train handling experience during the implementation phase of the project.

“Once the trains are in service they are going to be transformative for our customers and our workforce in terms of comfort, quality and reliability.”

In the cab

Stadler project manager Claudius Oblasser was delighted with the first trial: “The runs taking place last night mark the beginning of a rigorous programme of testing to interrogate the safety and performance of the entire fleet.

A unique design

"Scores of tests will be carried out over the coming month to make sure it’s ready for passengers. They will cover every aspect of the train’s design, from the power supply and braking systems to digital passenger information boards and CCTV cameras. We’re pleased to have got to this point in the production process, which brings the fleet one step closer to entry into service.”

The fleet will enter service in phases and the aim is to have all of the new trains in service by 2025. Stadler has delivered three new trains to North East England so far, and more are set to arrive later this year.

The Class 555 train is a unique design for Metro and in the months ahead will undergo rigorous testing to ensure that it interfaces properly with signalling and other infrastructure. Drivers will also start training.