There are delays on the Metro this morning after multiple train failures

The service Tweeted shortly before 7.30am today, Monday, March 7, that there are delays on both the South Tyneside and Sunderland lines.

It said: “There are delays of up to 15 minutes between St. James and South Shields and 30 minutes from Airport towards South Hylton. This is due to multiple trains developing faults.

"There are also delays of up to 15 minutes to trains from South Hytlon and the Airport.”

