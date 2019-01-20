Motorists warned of traffic delays in Sunderland

A number of traffic and road schemes are being carried out in Sunderland today.

The A183 Chester Road will be under temporary traffic signal control for the day near the junction of Co-operative Terrace while gas main installation work takes place.

There will also be a lane closure on the A690 Durham Road due to drainage works starting today. This will involve the closure of the inner ring of the A19 Doxford Park roundabout for about a month.

The A1290 Southwick Road will also be under temporary traffic signal control near its junction with Howard Street for most of the day due to carriageway patching works.

And, in South Tyneside the A184 Front Street in East Boldon will be under temporary traffic signal control at its junction with the B1299 Station Road between 6am and 12pm while street lighting repairs are carried out.