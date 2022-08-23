Motorist taken to hospital after possible ‘medical incident’ results in collision on A1(M)
A motorist has been taken to hospital after a what was believed to have been a “medical incident” resulted in a collision on the A1(M).
By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:15 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:16 pm
The one-vehicle collision took place at 2.40pm this afternoon (August 23) close to Durham, between junctions 60 and 61.
A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “The driver of a white Vauxhall van is believed to have suffered a medical incident at the wheel, and was taken to University Hospital of North Durham as a precaution.
“Nobody was injured, and no other vehicles were involved.”