Motorcyclist taken to hospital after road traffic collision on A1231 in Washington

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 8am this morning after receiving reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Windlass Lane and the A1231.

Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Services attended the scene with one ambulance crew being dispatched and one man being taken to hospital for further treatment.

A Spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Windlass Lane and the A1231 shortly before 8am this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “At 8am today (Thursday) we received a report that a motorcyclist was lying injured in the road on the A1231 at Washington. Emergency services are at the scene.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.