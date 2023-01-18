News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Morning Metro delays affecting Sunderland due to level crossing failure

There are ongoing Metro delays affecting parts of the city due to an earlier level crossing failure.

By Neil Fatkin
3 hours ago - 1 min read

A social media post from Tyne and Wear Metro said: “There are delays of up to 15 mins between Pelaw and the Airport and the Airport and South Hylton due to an earlier level crossing failure on Network Rail infrastructure, and minor delays between South Gosforth and St James due to an earlier failed train.”

Read More
Tyne and Wear Metro in a 'precarious' position thanks to soaring energy bills - ...
Hide Ad

The situation is improving after an earlier post reported “system wide delays” which were causing 40 minute delays on the South Hytlon to the airport line.

Most Popular
Early morning Metro delays have been affecting Sunderland.
MetroSunderlandNetwork Rail