Morning Metro delays affecting Sunderland due to level crossing failure
There are ongoing Metro delays affecting parts of the city due to an earlier level crossing failure.
A social media post from Tyne and Wear Metro said: “There are delays of up to 15 mins between Pelaw and the Airport and the Airport and South Hylton due to an earlier level crossing failure on Network Rail infrastructure, and minor delays between South Gosforth and St James due to an earlier failed train.”
The situation is improving after an earlier post reported “system wide delays” which were causing 40 minute delays on the South Hytlon to the airport line.