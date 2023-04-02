Metro services back up and running after emergency repair work complete on overhead power lines

Metro bosses say services resumed between Gateshead Stadium and Jarrow/Brockley Whins stations this morning, Sunday April 2, 2023.

The work to replace 800 metres of damaged overhead line at Pelaw were finished well ahead of schedule, Metro operator Nexus confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Metro Infrastructure Director, Stuart Clarke, said: “I’m pleased to confirm that Metro services have resumed this morning between Gateshead Stadium and Jarrow, and Gateshead Stadium and Brockley Whins.

Metro trains are now back up and running.

“We understand the significant inconvenience this has caused for our customers and would like to take this opportunity to apologise once again for what happened.

“Around 6am on Thursday 30 March, a total of 800 metres of overhead wire along with some supporting infrastructure came down. This was extensive damage over a wide area and caused major disruption on our network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The repair work was particularly complicated due to the fact it was adjacent to the Network Rail overhead lines, which meant we needed special agreements in place on both sides in order to proceed with the work.