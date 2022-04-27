The system has Tweeted today, Wednesday, April 27, asking customers to pay by cash wherever possible as machines at some stations are not working properly.
Anyone who is unable to pay with money is being asked to make their journey anyway and attempt top pay on arrival at their destination.
Metro has promised to update passengers once the issue has been resolved.
