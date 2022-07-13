Metro passengers in Sunderland told to expect travel disruption again as more national rail strikes confirmed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has confirmed more strikes will be held on Wednesday, July 27, in an ongoing row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Commuters on Wearside faced three days of travel disruption in June during the most recent dispute between the union, train companies and Network Rail.

And bosses at Metro operator Nexus have predicted the same again after the latest pay offer to rail workers, branded “paltry” by union chiefs, was rejected.

Metro services in Sunderland face more disruption in national train strikes.

Although Metro staff are not directly affected the decision, the shutdown of tracks managed by striking workers will affect services on parts of the network.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “Metro customers need to be aware that services will be disrupted Pelaw and South Hylton during the next national rail strike on Wednesday July 27.

“Our employees are not taking industrial action, but there is an impact on Metro services because the stretch of line down to Sunderland is part of the national rail network, which is owned and managed by Network Rail.

“We will publish more information on exactly how Metro will be affected well in advance of the strike, but during the last strikes there was no Metro service, so our customers should be prepared for that to happen again.”

Further details of disruption on the network are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.