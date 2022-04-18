Metro passengers hit by delays on Easter Monday after ‘police incident’
Delays of up to 15 minutes are affecting some trains on the Tyne and Wear Metro network.
Monday, 18th April 2022, 3:04 pm
Passengers travelling between Monument and South Shields and South Hylton have been warned to expect delays of up to 15 minutes due to a police incident.
In a social media post on Easter Monday (April 18) shortly after 2.30pm, Tyne and Wear Metro said: “Delays of up to 15 mins to trains running between Monument and South Shields and South Hylton due to a police incident.”
