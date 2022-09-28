Metro off between Pelaw and Stadium of Light due to problem with the overhead line
No Tyne and Wear Metro services are currently running in either direction between Pelaw and the Stadium of Light.
By Sam Johnson
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 7:37 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 8:03 pm
The issue has been caused by a problem with the overhead line, stopping trains in both directions.
A tweet from Tyne and Wear Metro said: “There are no trains running between Pelaw and Stadium of Light in both directions, this is due to problem with the overhead line.”
Go North East is accepting Metro tickets on bus services 9 and 56.